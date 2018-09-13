Man 'intending to harm himself' led down to safety from York Minster

Police cordoned off roads around York Minster last night after concerns for a man's welfare.

The man was believed to be at a high point inside the building.

Trained police negotiators spent several hours at the scene and nearby roads Duncombe Place and High Petergate were closed during the incident.

He was eventually talked down to safety and has been taken for appropriate medical treatment.

North Yorkshire Police said:

"The incident at York Minster has now been resolved. A man who was intending to harm himself has been brought to safety, and taken to hospital to receive the support he needs."