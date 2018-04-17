Man jailed three years after he committed Bradford sex attack and fled the country

A man who orally raped a sex worker in West Yorkshire before going on the run for three years has been jailed.

Miroslav Cicak was sentenced to eight years for the offence, which occurred in the Girlington area in April 2014 and made to sign on the Sex Offenders’ Register for life.

The court heard he approached his victim in the early hours of April 7, 2014 and engaged her in conversation before walking with her to a car park, where he asked her for sex.

But when she asked him for money he pulled out a knife and demanded oral sex. He then allowed her to walk away afterwards.

Cicak was identified as a suspect but he had fled the country and in August 2017 a European Arrest Warrant was issued. He was arrested in Germany a short time later and brought back to the UK in September, where he was charged and remanded in custody after appearing before Leeds magistrates.

He was found guilty in March this year following a trial at Leeds Crown Court and will serve his sentence before being deported back to Slovakia.

Det Con Simon Wilcock, of the Bradford District Safeguarding Unit, said: “Today’s outcome brings a successful conclusion to a lengthy investigation and I would like to thank everyone who helped us to locate Cicak.

“I hope this will give his victim some closure to her terrible ordeal and allow her to move forward with her life.

“I also hope this sends out a message that we will do all that we can to pursue dangerous criminals all over the world and bring them back before the UK courts to face justice for their crimes.”