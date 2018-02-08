Man racially abused woman, 75, in Huddersfield robbery

Have your say

An elderly woman was racially abused during a robbery in Huddersfield.

The victim, 75, was approached by a man in Birkby Road at about 1.10pm on Monday.

Police said the man shouted racial abuse at her, before grabbing her walking stick and demanding her purse.

The pair then struggled and the victim was pushed into a wall, causing an injury to her knee.

The victim handed over her purse before a witness intervened.

Detective Constable Deborah Montgomery, investigating, said: “This was a despicable attack on a vulnerable lady whose walking stick was kicked causing her to fall to the ground.

“When the man made off he took her walking stick. The victim plead for its return but the man shouted further racist abuse at her.

“This attack happened at a busy time of the day and I am appealing for anyone who witnessed it to get in contact.”

The suspect is described a white man, about 25-years-old.

He was 5ft 11ins tall, of medium build and wearing a light grey-coloured hooded jacket, with the hood pulled tightly around his face, and the zip fastened all the way up, and blue jeans.

He also had a mark or tattoo on his left wrist.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting crime reference number 13180059743.