Man repeatedly stabbed in front of children during football match in Yorkshire

A man was stabbed repeatedly in front of children during a confrontation at a football match at a sports ground in Yorkshire.

Niquaye Abossey, 21, pulled out a knife and stabbed the 52-year-old victim three times to the body during the attack at Prince Philips playing fields in Leeds.

Niquaye Abosssey

His younger brother, Amon - described in court as a talented young footballer who is about to sign for a professional club - was also arrested over the incident.

Leeds Crown Court heard Niquaye used the weapon as the victim was involved in a dispute with Amon over a £150 debt.

Robert Galley, prosecuting, said the attack happened around midday on September 9 last year.

Earlier in the day the victim had gone to the Abosseys' home in Seacroft with his daughter as Amon owed her money.

The father and daughter then went to the playing fields, off Scott Hall Road, and spoke to Amon.

Mr Galley said Amon, 18, became angry after discovering they had been to his home and pushed the victim in the chest. -

There was a struggle between the two men before Niquaye approached and carried out the knife attack.

The prosecutor said the victim raised his arm to try to protect himself but was stabbed in the chest.

He received further knife blows to his upper arm and rib area.

Mr Galley said: "He felt himself passing out and can remember someone shouting 'stop stabbing him.'"

Other people at the scene managed to stop the attack and the brothers left the scene.

The victim was taken to hospital after the attack but his injuries have still not fully healed.

Mr Galley read a victim statement to the court in which he described how he continued to suffer flashbacks to the incident and was nervous when out in public around groups of young men.

Amon was spotted by police in a car on Merrion Street in Leeds city centre later the same day.

He drove off and was arrested on Roundhay Road after a high speed pursuit.

Amon mounted a pavement and damaged his vehicle during the chase. Niquaye handed himself in to police the next day.

Niquaye, of Ramshead Drive, Seacroft, was jailed for five years after pleading guilty to wounding with intent.

Amon, also of Ramshead Drive, pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour and dangerous driving. He was given a nine month sentence, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to do 150 hours of unpaid work.

Fiona Clancy, for Niquaye, said the brothers came from a supportive family and were hard working. She said they had struggled to come to terms with the death of their mother and Niquaye had become "overprotective" towards his younger brother.

Michael Walsh, for Amon, said the teenager was an "extremely promising" young footballer and was hoping to sign a professional contract with a non-league or League Two club.

He said an immediate prison sentence would damage his football career.

Recorder Ben Nolan said: "The victim still suffers from the physical and psychological injuries he suffered."