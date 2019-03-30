Man reports takeaway to police in York after his portion of chips was too small

Have your say

A man in York flagged down a police officer to complain that his portion of takeaway chips was too small.

On Friday, March 29, Having purchased the snack from a takeaway, within 10 minutes of tucking in he decided he had been given too small a portion.

After trying to complain at the store and having no luck, he then flagged down a police officer and asked them to sort out the issue.

The man was left disappointed after the officer informed him 'this was not a police issue.'

In a post on Facebook, York City Police said: "Today a male flagged down one of the team with a report of a heinous crime.

"The male had purchased a portion of chips from a take away.

"He left the shop to eat the chips but after 10 minutes of eating them decided he had been given too small a portion.

"He returned to the shop to complain and surprisingly they could not assist him.

"He then flagged down a police officer to sort the issue.

"Not sure what crime he thought had been committed but it was all a little fishy.

"Needless to say he was sensitively informed this was not a Police issue."