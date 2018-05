POLICE have launched an investigation after a man's body was found in Doncaster.

Police received reports just after 6.30am today (Sunday May 20) that the body of a 40-year-old man had been found in an alley off Oliver Road in Balby.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman, said: "The death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing. A post mortem is being held today to establish the cause of death."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 249 of 20 May 2018.