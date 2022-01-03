Man seriously injured after crash on Great Horton Road in Bradford

Police were called to the incident in Great Horton Road at the junction with Horton Park Avenue at around 9.50pm last night. (January 2)

Officers were called to the incident in Great Horton Road at the junction with Horton Park Avenue at around 9.50pm last night. (January 2)

A blue Subaru Impreza WRX had been involved in a collision with a grey Audi A4 which was then in collision with a parked Nissan Qashqai.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The driver of the Audi, a man in his forties, received serious injuries. He remains in hospital in a stable condition.

The driver and passengers of the Subaru ran off from the scene following the collision.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested this morning in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing.

Prior to the collision, the Subaru had been travelling along Horton Park Avenue towards Great Horton Road and the Audi was heading north east on Great Horton Road.

A closure remains in place on Great Horton Road between Horton Grange Road and Farnham Road and at Horton Park Avenue and Cecil Avenue.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or the circumstances leading up to it, particularly anyone with relevant dashcam footage, or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit via 101 quoting reference 13220002151 or online via: westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat .