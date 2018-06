A man suffered life-threatening injures in a road crash involving a car and a goods vehicle.

He was freed by firefighters and rushed to hospital by air ambulance after the accident in Low Bentham, North Yorkshire, at around 8pm last night.

A North Yorkshire Fire Service spokesman said: "Crews used hydraulic cutting gear and small tools to perform a door removal and a male in his 20s was extracted and transported to hospital via air ambulance with life-threatening injuries."