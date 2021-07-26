Man vows to 'ride again' after breaking his back during charity bike ride in Yorkshire

Alex Ingham crashed just outside Otley on Saturday during a charity bike ride (stock image)

Alex Ingham was aiming to ride 190km, with 9,000 feet of climbing, on Saturday to raise money for British cancer charities but he crashed just outside Otley and was taken to Leeds General Infirmary.

The managing director of MI Supplies, who was following the route riders completed in stage one of the 2014 Tour De France, took on the challenge to support a fundraising campaign launched by his wife Claire, who was diagnosed with cancer four years ago, and her friend.

In a statement on social media, he wrote: “Massive thanks to everyone for donations and shares. Unfortunately we only got nine miles when I crashed outside of Otley, and ended up with a broken back! Definitely not part of the plan.

“Fantastic work by paramedics, nurses and doctors getting me through yesterday and a monster amount of morphine seems to have done the trick.”

He added: “We will return and ride again!”