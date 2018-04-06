Meadowhall to host autism friendly weekend this Saturday and Sunday

Meadowhall is to host an autism friendly weekend this Saturday and Sunday.

Dozens of stores at the shopping complex will open earlier this weekend to allow children with autism to familiarise themselves with the centre in a "less stressful environment".

Families with children who have autism are invited to the shopping complex from 8am - 9am on Saturday and Sunday.

Organisers say the centre will be virtually empty, allowing the children to feel more comfortable and experience different environments.

Lighting and music will be turned down and a new sensory zone will be open in The Lanes across the weekend.

The move is a joint venture between Sparkle Sheffield, a charity supporting families with autistic children, and Meadowhall's customer service team.

Liesje Dusauzay, founder and CEO of Sparkle Sheffield, said: "Shopping centres can be bewildering places for children with autism, that’s why Autism-friendly Hours at Meadowhall over this weekend is so important and gives the children and their families time and space to get to know the centre in a calm and controlled manner."