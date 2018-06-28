Meet the Yorkshire dancer due to appear on Love Island

A Yorkshire dancer is among the 12 new contestants poised to join the ITV2 dating show Love Island.

Savanna Darnell, 22, of Dinnington in South Yorkshire, will join the show alongside Ellie Jones - the former flame of star Jack Fincham, 25-year-old hairdresser Grace Wardle from London, as well as make-up artist Kazimir Crossley, 23, also from London.

They will be accompanied by Charlie Williams, 24, a tanning shop assistant from Bath.

Savanna landed a role in Thriller Live, a globe-trotting West End musical which celebrates the career of Michael Jackson at the age of 20 on the day she graduated from college.

Aged three to 16, Savanna danced with SDK, in Dinnington, and then progressed to the Midland Academy of Dance and Drama, in Nottingham.

On the day she graduated from the academy Savanna found out she had landed the prestigious role.

Speaking at the time, she said: "It was the best feeling ever to get the role – I was thrilled. I was in rehearsals in college at the time and could see that my agent was calling. I knew it was about Thriller, so I snuck to the toilets and took the call.

“When I found out I’d got the part, I burst into tears. I was so happy.”

Love Island continues on ITV2 at 9pm.

The new arrivals will appear during Thursday's episode.

