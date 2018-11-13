Mel B to return to Leeds for book signing ahead of Spice Girls reunion tour

Singer Melanie Brown is returning to her home city of Leeds for a book signing at WH Smith.

The former Spice Girls star - who recently announced that the band are reforming for a six-date reunion tour - grew up in Burley and attended Intake High School before finding fame. She now lives in Los Angeles.

She will be signing copies of her new biography Brutally Honest on Friday November 30 at 4.30pm at WH Smith on Lands Lane.

The event is ticketed and fans must purchase a copy of the book, priced at £17.99, to gain entry. Queuing will begin at 3.30pm. Mel B will be happy to pose for photos but no other merchandise can be signed.

Mel B's daughter Phoenix Chi recently spent time in Leeds for the TV documentary Born Famous, in which celebrities' children explore their parents' humble roots. Filming took place in Hyde Park.