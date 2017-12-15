Men rob lone woman of 'work takings' in Huddersfield

Police are appealing for information about two men demanded a women's "work takings" in Huddersfield.

Officers said that the robbery occurred shortly after 6.10pm on Market Street in Milnsbridge yesterday.

Two men approached a 54-year-old woman and one opened the driver side door of her car and demanded her work’s takings.

He reached into the vehicle and took the money before both culprits fled.

No-one was injured, but the victim was left shaken.

The first man is described as white, of slim build and in his early 20s wearing a black hooded top. He also had a local accent.

The second man who was out of view was believed to be wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to 101 or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111, quoting crime reference number 13170583768.