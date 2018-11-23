Michael Bublé adds extra Leeds First Direct Arena date to his 2019 UK tour

Have your say

Michael Bublé has just announced an extra date at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, as part of the UK leg of his An Evening with Michael Bublé 2019 world tour.

When will Michael Bublé be coming to the Leeds First Direct Arena?

Bublé will be performing at the Leeds First Direct Arena on Monday 3 June and Tuesday 4 June 2019, before heading to Ireland and then back to Canada.

Where else is Michael Bublé playing on his 2019 tour?

Bublé will begin his tour on February 13 in the US, before heading to Canada and then performing his first UK gig of his 2019 tour in Birmingham, on Monday 20 May.

The popular singer will then head to Glasgow, Manchester and London, before taking to the stage at Leeds.

When are tickets available?

Tickets are now available for all of Bublé’s 2019 concerts, including the two dates at Leeds First Direct Arena.

How much are tickets to see Michael Bublé at Leeds First Direct Arena?

Tickets range from £63 to £352 depending on ticket type and seating.

How do you get tickets for An Evening with Michael Bublé at Leeds First Direct Arena?

Tickets to see Michael Bublé are available on Ticketmaster. For more information visit the Leeds First Direct Arena website, or alternatively visit Michael Bublé’s official website.