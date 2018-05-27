Middle class cocaine users responsible for rise in fatal stabbings says UK's Justice Secretary

Middle class drug users should feel "guilt and responsibility" for fuelling the fatal stabbings blighting the UK, the Justice Secretary has said.

David Gauke said those who take cocaine at dinner parties are responsible for fuelling the violence on city streets.

"People who do that have to recognise they are fuelling the industry that's resulting in the knife crimes, resulting in the difficulties we're having in prisons," Mr Gauke told Sky's Ridge on Sunday.

"There's a responsibility for middle class people that take cocaine at a dinner party that when they see a story of a 15-year-old boy stabbed in Hackney (east London) they should feel a degree of guilt and responsibility."

Mr Gauke's words came as Britain suffers a knife-crime epidemic.

Multiple fatal stabbings have taken place in Sheffield this week. A 38-year-old man is in a serious condition today after being stabbed through the chest.

On Friday, a 19-year-old was stabbed to death on a Sheffield estate.

That came after a 15-year-old boy was charged with the death of another 15-year-old on Thursday, also in Sheffield.

Police Federation deputy treasurer Simon Kempton has also blamed the wealthy for creating the demand for cocaine, while security minister Ben Wallace warned the UK is "fast becoming the biggest consumer" of the Class A in Europe.