A major Leeds city centre street is blocked off following a serious incident.

Mill Hill has been closed following a serious crash between a lorry and a pedestrian. Picture by National World

Shortly before 10am today (Thursday, October 10), emergency services were called to reports of a serious crash between a HGV truck and a pedestrian on Mill Hill.

Emergency staff arrived at the scene, and the pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious and potentially life changing injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The driver has been arrested on suspicious of dangerous driving.

Road closures remain in place on Mill Hill, Boar Lane and Briggate junction, causing major disruption to traffic with enquiries ongoing.