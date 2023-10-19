Mill Hill: Woman 'seriously injured' after being hit by lorry in Leeds city centre - one arrested
A major Leeds city centre street is blocked off following a serious incident.
Shortly before 10am today (Thursday, October 10), emergency services were called to reports of a serious crash between a HGV truck and a pedestrian on Mill Hill.
Emergency staff arrived at the scene, and the pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious and potentially life changing injuries.
The driver has been arrested on suspicious of dangerous driving.
Road closures remain in place on Mill Hill, Boar Lane and Briggate junction, causing major disruption to traffic with enquiries ongoing.
The AA wrote about the incident: "Road blocked and slow traffic due to crash on Mill Hill One Way Street from Boar Lane to Bishopgate Street."