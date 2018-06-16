Missing 15-year-old Katie Wickham 'could be in Birstall or Mirfield'

An appeal has been made to trace a 15-year-girl who has been reported missing in West Yorkshire.

Police said they are concerned for the welfare of Katie Wickham, who was last seen on Leeds Road, Bradley, at around 12.15pm today (June 16).

They believe Katie may be in Birstall or Mirfield.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "She is described as white female, 5ft 4in tall, with long dark red hair and was last seen wearing beige three-quarter length coat, black leggings, black crop t-shirt and grey Ugg-style boots.

"Anyone who has seen Katie or has information about her whereabouts is asked to call Kirklees District CID on 101, quoting log number 825 of June 16."