Two children who had been reported missing from Leeds have been found.

Police had been concerned for the welfare of missing siblings Logan and Kera McKenzie, aged 10 and 13.

Today, a spokesperson for the force said: "We previously circulated an appeal in relation to two missing children aged 10 and 13 from Leeds.

"We are pleased to say they have both been found.

"Thanks to the public and media for their assistance in sharing an appeal for information about their whereabouts."