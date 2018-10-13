Missing Stockton-on-Tees man believed to be in Scarborough, police say

A man missing from Stockton-on-Tees is believed to be in the Scarborough area, police have said.

Cleveland Police are hoping to trace missing Michael Allison, 52, who is described as extremely vulnerable.

Mr Allison is in his grey Vauxhall Astra vehicle which has the registration DV60 VAE.

He was last seen in the Yarm Road area of Stockton-on-Tees yesterday (October 12) at around 3pm but police believe he is now in Scarborough.

He is described as being about 5ft 6ins tall, of medium build with a bald head. He has numerous tattoos and a hoop earring and a diamond stud in his left ear.

He was last seen possibly wearing a grey jumper.

Anyone who may have seen Mr Allison or his car is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101 quoting event number 188481.