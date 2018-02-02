Morrisons are creating a Yorkshire pudding pizza

Supermarket chain Morrisons have added an exciting twist to the traditional Yorkshire pudding - they've turned it into a pizza base.

Yorkshire pudding pizzas go on sale tomorrow (Saturday) at all Morrisons stores. The treat consists of a batter base (made in Doncaster) filled with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese. There is a choice of two toppings - classic pepperoni or meat feast with mini meatballs, spicy beef and jalapeno chillies. The pizza costs £3.

Morrisons have assured pud lovers that the crust will be made in a similar way to classic Yorkshire puddings, and topped in the same manner as a pizza.

But you'll need to move fast to get your hands on one - the limited edition products are only on sale until February 20.

The first Yorkshire pudding recipe dates back to 1747.