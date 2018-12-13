Morrisons launches 1kg fruit and veg box for £1

Morrisons is launching a one kilogram "Too Good to Waste" box to sell fruit and veg that are at the end of their shelf life, but are perfectly good to eat.

The boxes will be on sale for £1 in every Morrisons nationwide. They are designed to offer customers more of their five-a-day intake on a budget.

The Bradford-based chain said each item has been "condition checked" by a Morrisons greengrocer to ensure that they are still of good eating quality.

The box could include a wide assortment of fresh fruit, salad and vegetables. Each Morrisons store stocks a minimum of over 75 varieties of fruit, over 80 sorts of vegetables, and over 50 types of salad – which could all appear in the box. The move means that customers can sample more unusual produce at a lower price or even products they may not have tried before.

Morrisons said "The Too Good to Waste" box will be another tool in its ongoing campaign against food waste. It buys whole crops from farmers and has launched nearly 40 Wonky varieties of fruit and vegetables. Over 400 Morrisons stores also donate surplus unsold food to a network of 459 local community groups on a weekly basis.

Drew Kirk, fruit & veg director at Morrisons, said: “We’ve listened to our customers who said they don’t want to see good food going to waste.

"So we’ve created these boxes and every day we’ll fill them with a wide selection of produce at risk of being thrown away. Because produce may be unusual and varied, customers can also try some new and exciting dishes at home without having to spend a fortune.”

Morrisons "Too Good to Waste" fruit, salad and veg box will be available in its greengrocery aisle. Each box will be filled to a minimum of one kilogram.

Morrisons data showed that reducing food waste is one of customers’ top concerns.

The supermarket is unique in buying whole crops direct from farmers, and earlier this year committed to increase the number of wonky fruit and veg products by 50 per cent.

To date Morrisons has also donated over 4 million unsold food items to local community groups, and recently announced it would hand out free fruit to children in stores - to prevent unsold fruit being thrown away.