Mother and brother of Leeds man who murdered wife found not guilty of assisting an offender

THE MOTHER and brother of a Leeds man who murdered his wife before dumping her body in woods and setting it on fire wept in court after they were found not guilty of assisting an offender.

Earlier today a Leeds Crown Court jury convicted 27-year-old Akshar Ali and his friend Yasmin Ahmed of murdering 26-year-old Sinead Wooding at a house in Leeds before disposing of her body in woods near a lane in Alwoodley.

The jury unanimously found Ali, of Scott Hall Road, Leeds, and his friend Yasmin Ahmed, 27, guilty of murdering 26-year-old Miss Wooding at Ms Ahmed’s home Reginald Mount, Potternewton, Leeds.

The jury unanimously found Vicky Briggs, 25, of Throstle Road, Middleton, guilty of assisting an offender by helping clean up and burn material after the murder.

The jury has this afternoon returned not guilty verdicts on the two remaining defendants.

Mr Ali’s mother Aktahr Bi, 45, of Kings Road, Hyde Park, was found not guilty of assisting an offender. The prosecution had alleged she had made arrangements to dispose of Miss Wooding’s corpse.

His brother Asim Ali, 21, of Kings Road, Hyde Park, was found not guilty of assisting an offender. The prosecution had alleged he had procured a vehicle and assisted in the disposal and burning of her body.

Akhtar Bi and Asim Ali wept in the dock when the not guilty verdicts were returned.

Mr Justice Langstaff said Akshar Ali, Yasmin Ahmed and Vicky Briggs will be sentenced at 10.30am tomorrow. (Weds Jan 17)

The jury had been considering verdicts since last Wednesday lunchtime.

The murder trial jury was told Miss Wooding's body was kept in a cellar for two days before being transported to woodland near a lane in Alwoodley, north Leeds, where it was set on fire.

A pathologist’s examination showed Miss Wooding had been attacked with a hammer and stabbed six times.

The body had been wrapped in a duvet and trussed up with wire before being doused with petrol.

The smouldering remains were discovered on Stairfoot Lane at about 9am on Sunday 14 May by students out for a run in the area.