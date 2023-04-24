Motorcyclist treated for life threatening injuries after crash outside Beverley Racecourse

A motorcyclist is being treated for life threatening injuries after a crash outside Beverley Racecourse.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following the crash yesterday (Sun) on York Road in Beverley.

It is reported that at around 10.50am, a white Yamaha Motorcycle and a red Mercedes C Class car were in collision outside Beverley Racecourse.

Emergency services attended and the rider of the motorcycle was taken to hospital to receive treatment for life threatening injuries, police said.

