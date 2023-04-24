All Sections
Motorcyclist treated for life threatening injuries after crash outside Beverley Racecourse

A motorcyclist is being treated for life threatening injuries after a crash outside Beverley Racecourse.

By Daniel Sheridan
Published 24th Apr 2023, 08:29 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 08:29 BST

Officers are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following the crash yesterday (Sun) on York Road in Beverley.

It is reported that at around 10.50am, a white Yamaha Motorcycle and a red Mercedes C Class car were in collision outside Beverley Racecourse.

Emergency services attended and the rider of the motorcycle was taken to hospital to receive treatment for life threatening injuries, police said.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following the crash yesterday (Sun) on York Road in Beverley.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or thinks they may have dashcam footage of the area around the time of the collision, please contact Humberside Police on non-emergency number 101 quoting log 174 of 23 April.

