Motorist using Lucozade bottle as indicator stopped by police on Yorkshire motorway

Police have stopped a lorry on a busy motorway using a LUCOZADE bottle as an indicator.

Traffic officers spotted the HGV with the fizzy water bottle on the M62 motorway on Saturday. (November 3)

The driver appears to have made a makeshift indicator after breaking his back light.

As well as the Lucozade bottle indicator the vehicle was over its weight limit, had a brake light not working and a smashed wing mirror.

West Yorkshire Police said the driver was fined and prohibited from moving until the weight issue was sorted.

