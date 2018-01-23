MP: ‘worrying pattern’ emerging over parole board after family of murdered boy ‘let down’

A family whose 12-year-old son was murdered on his way home from school in Yorkshire feel “extremely let down” by the Parole Board after his killer was released from prison, a Labour MP has said.

Paula Sherriff said it appeared a “worrying pattern” was emerging following the decision to release “black cab rapist” John Worboys - as she told MPs how authorities lost and ignored the family’s letters, leaving them with unanswered questions.

Steven Mullins was killed as he walked home from school in Ms Sherriff’s Dewsbury constituency in West Yorkshire in 1982.

His killer, Richard Mortimer, was jailed for his murder but was released last month.

During Justice questions in the Commons, Ms Sherriff said: “Steven Mullins was 12 years old when he was abducted, sexually assaulted and brutally murdered on his way home from school.

“His killer was released last month, and although the family submitted a victim impact statement, they feel extremely let down both by the Parole Board and the Victim Liaison Service who have lost their letters, ignored their letters and then just left so many of their questions unanswered.

“It appears that a worrying pattern is emerging here.

“Will the minister please meet with me and Mr and Mrs Mullins to surely give them some of the answers they deserve?”

Justice Secretary David Gauke said: “First of all, can I express my sympathy with Mr and Mrs Mullins for the most horrendous situation that they have experienced”, he said. “In terms of victim support, in the context of another case I’ve already made clear we needed to look again in terms of how that process works - we want to look at that specific case but also more generally how can we improve the victims’ situation.

“In the particular case, yes of course I would be willing to meet (Ms Sherriff) and Mr and Mrs Mullins to see if their concerns can be properly addressed.”

Conservative Alberto Costa later raised concerns over Colin Pitchfork, who was jailed for life after strangling two schoolgirls in Leicestershire.

Mr Costa asked Mr Gauke: “What assurances can you provide for the safety of my constituents and others, who have not been fully considered in this matter, and will you assure us that the Parole Board will take into account the safety of our citizens in regard to Mr Pitchfork’s release?”

Mr Gauke replied: “The safety of the public is the Parole Board’s overriding concern in considering whether a prisoner should be released. That will be the board’s concern when it comes to reviewing Pitchfork’s detention.

“I can confirm that the families of Pitchfork’s victims are receiving regular contacts under the probation victim contact service - specifically they have been given the opportunity to submit a victim personal statement to the Parole Board and to make representations regarding licence conditions for any upcoming parole hearing.”