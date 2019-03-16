Multiple flood warnings issued in Yorkshire - check here if your area is affected

Have your say

The environment agency (EA) has issued flood alerts throughout Yorkshire.

Two flood warnings are in place, at the River Ouse and Naburn Lock south of York and Walsden Water near Todmorden.

Several flood warnings are in place in Yorkshire. File photo.

A flood warning is issued when flooding is expected and immediate action is required.

The level of the River Ouse was 2.2m at the York Viking recorder and the level at Naburn Lock was 2m at 6am on Saturday March 16.

The EA said: "Areas most at risk are low lying paths and roads around Naburn lock. Heavy rain is currently falling in the upper catchments and expected to continue through Saturday.

"Consequently, river levels will begin to rise again late on Saturday and overnight into Sunday.

"We expect peak river levels on Sunday to be similar or slightly higher than those seen earlier in the week.

"Our incident response staff are closely monitoring the forecast and we will update this message with more detail on Saturday afternoon."

In Calderdale, around Todmorden, river levels are rising as a result of persistent heavy rainfall which brings with it a risk of flooding.

The EA said: "Areas most at risk are properties in Walsden, especially around the station.

"The railway line will also flood.

"The levels are expected to peak just after mid-day but will remain high throughout Saturday afternoon before they start to fall in the early evening.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and our incident response staff are sounding flood sirens and have patrols in the Upper Calder area.

"Please do not walk or drive through fast moving water. This message will be updated by 7pm, or as the situation changes."

There are several flood alerts throughout the region. Less serious than a flood warning, alerts mean flooding is possible and to be prepared.

These are the affected area in Yorkshire:

Tidal River Ouse from Naburn Lock to Selby

There may be some flooding of low lying paths and roads. Further rainfall across the upper catchments today may cause levels to rise again later on Saturday.

Levels at Selby are expected to stay within the normal tidal range. Our incident response staff are closely monitoring the forecast.

Upper River Ouse, north of York

We expect levels to continue to fall gradually throughout today and rise again later this evening and throughout tonight.

Our incident response staff are closely monitoring the forecast and will close any flood gates if necessary.

The Foss Barrier has been lowered and will continue to be in place as needed. Areas most at risk are low lying paths and roads.

Lower River Nidd

This alert remains in force as river levels at Knaresborough are expected to start responding quickly to rainfall om Saturday morning.

The risk of flooding remains with areas most at risk being low lying land and roads around Skip Bridge.

Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses.

Lower River Wharfe, north of Leeds

River levels on the lower river Wharfe have risen as a result of heavy rainfall on Saturday.

Consequently, flooding of roads and farmland is possible on Saturday evening and overnight.

The current level at Ilkley is 1.15m and this is expected to rise steadily to a peak on Saturday evening.

The levels around Wetherby and Tadcaster will also rise and are expected to peak overnight and into Sunday.

River Colne, Holme and Fenay Beck, Huddersfield

Based on the current forecast, there is the potential for a couple of isolated warnings to be issued.

Areas most at risk are low lying land and roads.

Upper River Calder catchment

Levels at Todmorden are expected to peak around 11am but will remain high through the afternoon.

Our staff have cleared trash screens in the Upper Calder Valley in advance of this rain.

Due to the Mytholmroyd Flood Alleviation Scheme being under construction, the demountable flood defences have been put in place and will remain in place this week due to the unsettled forecast.

Please stay aware of your surroundings and do not put yourself at risk.

River Spen and Batley Beck catchments

Levels on the River Spen and Batley Beck are rising and are forecast to peak late into the afternoon.

Areas most at risk are low lying land and roads.

We are not anticipating to issue warnings for these watercourses but we are monitoring the situation throughout the day.

River Worth catchment, near Bingley

Levels through Keighley are currently forecast to peak around 1pm on Saturday and remaining high throughout the afternoon.

Areas most at risk are low lying land and roads.