Murder accused denies buying Leeds drug addict's debt

A MAN who denies murdering a Leeds drug addict told a court he hadn’t been involved in collecting a debt from him.

Prosecutors claim Hisan Yaquob, 26, kicked and stamped on 32-year-old David Stead on Autumn Street in Hyde Park at around 11pm on May 7.



The jury was told Mr Stead, of Harold Grove, Hyde Park, suffered injuries including two broken ribs and a laceration to his spleen that caused fatal internal bleeding.



The court has heard Mr Stead had a history of alcohol abuse and that he and his partner Dawn Edmonds were both drug addicts.



The prosecution claim they borrowed money at high interest rates from Yaquob’s girlfriend Ciara Flanagan’s mother Angela and had outstanding debts totalling more than £900.



Cross examining Yaquob, Prosecutor, John Elvidge asked him: “Had you bought the debt from Angie?”



Yaquob replied: “No.”



Yaquob told the court he lives at both Harold Grove with Ciara and their children and with his parents in Headingley.



Defence barrister Richard Wright QC asked Yaquob: “Did you kill David Stead?”



Yaquob repiled: “No.”



Yaquob said he had seen Mr Stead on Autumn Street on the night of May 7 and had sworn at him but had not attacked him.



The court has heard a footprint on Mr Stead’s T shirt was found and police seized the training shoes that Yaquob had been wearing on May 7.



Mr Elvidge asked Yaquob: “There was a footprint mark on his left shoulder wasn’t there?



Yaquob repled: “Yes”



Me Elvidge said: “A heel mark of part of the foot. That footprint matches the sole of your shoe.”



Yaquob replied: “It’s a similar trainer to mine.”

Yaquob, of Becket Park Dive, Headingley, denies murder.

