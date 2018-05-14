Muslims in Leeds to begin Ramadan fast

Muslims across Leeds and the world will begin fasting for the annual period of Ramadan tonight.

People of the Islamic faith will refrain from certain activities during daylight until Eid al-Fitr at the first sight of the new moon on Thursday, June 14.

Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam and marks the month that the Quran was first revealed to the Prophet Muhammad.

For many Muslims it means a month of fasting from sunrise to sunset – going without food and water, smoking and sex during daylight.

Participants have one meal before sunrise, called suhoor, and share another with friends and family after sunset, iftar.

As well as daytime abstinence, the period allows organisations to hold events to celebrate breaking the fast.

One such event is to go ahead on Friday, when people come together for the Interfaith Hyde Park Unity Iftar.

Around 30 to 50 Christians and Muslims are expected to attend “to celebrate peace, unity and diversity” and learn about each other’s scriptures and faiths at All Hallows’ Church on Regent Terrace from 8pm.

Dr Mohammad Mozaffari, chairman of Leeds Muslim Youth Group, said: “There will be discussions about what it means to be a person of faith in the 21st century in Leeds.”