'My school is being shot up and I'm locked inside' - pupil tweets from inside Florida shooting lockdown

A Florida high school has been locked down after a shooting, US authorities said.

The shooting happened on Wednesday afternoon at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

A tweet sent this evening (8pm UK time) appears to be from a pupil locked inside the school.

It said: "My school is being shot up and I am locked inside. I'm ****** scared right now."

It was not immediately clear how many people have been wounded.

Coral Springs Police said on Twitter the school was locked down and that students and teachers inside should remain barricaded until police reach them.

TV footage showed at least one person being wheeled to an ambulance while emergency workers appeared to be helping others on the pavement.

The news broadcasts also showed students running across the street.

US President Donald Trump tweeted: "My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school."