Napoleons Casino Leeds Set for Spectacular Refurbishment in 2024

Napoleons Casino and Restaurant Leeds is excited to announce its grand refurbishment.

The project has a completion goal of early July, but the team would like to reassure their loyal customers that the venue will be open as usual during the revamp.

Andy Moran, General Manager, said: “The innovation of Napoleons Leeds has been a long time coming having first opened our doors back in 1986, and after seeing the success of our Manchester and Bradford branches, we can’t wait for the Leeds restyle. We’d like to thank our wonderful customers in advance for their patience during the project and hope they love the new look as much as we do.”

CGI of Restaurant

The team is delighted to announce that Napoleons has enlisted the same design team responsible for the stunning new Manchester and Bradford casinos — the renowned Chapman Taylor. These multi-award-winning architects have crafted a glamourous, contemporary ambience that elegantly contrasts with the venue’s urban surroundings.

Aside from its state-of-the-art casino experience, Napoleons is much-loved amongst Leeds locals and visitors for its delicious dining; which includes exquisite, bi-monthly changing Dinner Menus, tapas-style Small Plates, mouth-watering burgers, sizzling steaks, and classic favourites.

Anticipation is high for the refurbishment completion, with incredible entertainment and dining planned for the unveiling weekend.