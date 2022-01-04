The Scottish Wildlife Trust is looking for someone to take over the position of Handa Island Ranger on the remote island off the coast of Sutherland, Highlands.

The successful candidate would be treated to stunning sandy beaches, spectacular views from the 120 metre high cliffs and getting to know the 100,000 breeding seabirds living on the island.

Handa is so small it only takes two and a half hours to walk around but the candidate would need a driver’s licence and a vehicle to make weekly trips to the nearest village, Scourie, on the mainland.

Wildlife ranger job opportunity on remote Handa Island with Scottish Wildlife Trust closing to applications this month. (Picture credit: Alan Anderson)

Those interested would need to have a good knowledge of the local marine and terrestrial natural history, excellent people skills and organisational abilities.

The six-month fixed term contract is from March to September 2022, and pays £17,290 FTE per annum pro rata.