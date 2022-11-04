EuroMillions draw: Estimated £137m jacket up for grabs as 20 people set to win £1m

Lottery operators Camelot said the top prize would make a single winner richer than popstar Harry Styles, who is worth £100 million according to The Sunday Times Rich List 2022. They would also gain a greater fortune than Gary Barlow, valued on the list at £90 million, and Coldplay's Chris Martin who is worth £132 million - or twice as rich as Dua Lipa, valued at £60 million. If an individual UK ticket-holder wins the estimated £137 million jackpot, they would rocket to seventh place on the rich list of National Lottery winners.

Camelot's Andy Carter, senior winners' adviser at the National Lottery, said: "Friday's jackpot is a staggering amount of money. One winner could be walking away with the lot, and 20 winners will be bagging a guaranteed £1 million each - we're in for a cracking night. It's going to be a busy few weeks for me and my team.

"We have our fingers crossed for all UK players and we are on standby to support all our winners as they start their life-changing journey. Make sure you grab your ticket early."

An estimated £137 million EuroMillions jackpot is up for grabs on Friday, and 20 UK players are guaranteed to win £1 million from the same draw.

