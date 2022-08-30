Family told dead grandfather was 'walking around hospital ward’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The family received the call from the Royal Surrey NHS Foundation Trust despite having previously being told he had died. The granddaughter of the dead man complained to the hospital trust, which has led to a change in procedures.

A spokesperson for the trust said: “The Trust sincerely apologised for the upset caused to the family by this isolated error and explained how this occurred.”

The summary of complaints to the trust said the granddaughter had complained about a telephone call the family received “advising that her grandfather was walking around the ward, despite the fact that they had previously been informed that he had passed away”.

The trust’s complaints page showed that Single Assessment Forms, which contain basic personal information and next of kin contact details for each patient, would now be kept with main medical records to avoid similar incidents.

It also said the family had been given an explanation of how the incident had happened, as well as an apology being given for the “upset caused”. The trust runs several hospitals including Royal Surrey County hospital, Haslemere hospital, Milford hospital, Cranleigh village hospital. It also runs St Luke’s at Royal Surrey, East Surrey, Ashford, and at Frimley hospitals.