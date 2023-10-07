Thousands of people have flocked to Hull for the town’s famous fair.

Hull Fair is thought to be one of the largest travelling fairs in Europe with more than 250 rides and a variety of attractions.

Fair goers have been enjoying everything from waltzer and dodgem rides, to palm reading and food stalls at the event, which was opened by Lord Mayor Kalvin Neal on Friday.

The fair has been held in Hull for more than 700 years. It dates back to 1293, when Edward I allocated six weeks in May and June for the festivities.

It was moved to October in 1751 and since then it has attracted thousands of visitors from around the country each year.

According to the organisers, the fair will be closed tomorrow (Sunday, October 8) but then run for the following six days.

1 . nlyp_hull_fair_br11.JPG The fair has been held in Hull for more than 700 years. It dates back to 1293, when Edward I allocated six weeks in May and June for the festivities. Photo: Bruce Rollinson Photo Sales

2 . nlyp_hull_fair_br12.JPG The City of Hull Pipe Band lead the parade to open the Hull Fair. Photo: Bruce Rollinson Photo Sales

3 . The City of Hull Pipe Band lead the Lord Mayors parade to open the Hull Fair. Picture by Bruce Rollinson 6 October 2023. The City of Hull Pipe Band performed before the fair was officially opened by the Lord Mayor Photo: Bruce Rollinson Photo Sales

4 . nlyp_hull_fair_br2.JPG Fair goers have been enjoying everything from waltzer and dodgem rides, to palm reading and food stalls at the event Photo: Bruce Rollinson Photo Sales