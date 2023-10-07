All Sections
Hull Fair: 10 photographs from the first day of this year's event

Thousands of people have flocked to Hull for the town’s famous fair.
Nathan Hyde
By Nathan Hyde
Published 7th Oct 2023, 15:26 BST

Hull Fair is thought to be one of the largest travelling fairs in Europe with more than 250 rides and a variety of attractions.

Fair goers have been enjoying everything from waltzer and dodgem rides, to palm reading and food stalls at the event, which was opened by Lord Mayor Kalvin Neal on Friday.

The fair has been held in Hull for more than 700 years. It dates back to 1293, when Edward I allocated six weeks in May and June for the festivities.

It was moved to October in 1751 and since then it has attracted thousands of visitors from around the country each year.

According to the organisers, the fair will be closed tomorrow (Sunday, October 8) but then run for the following six days.

The fair has been held in Hull for more than 700 years. It dates back to 1293, when Edward I allocated six weeks in May and June for the festivities. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

The City of Hull Pipe Band lead the parade to open the Hull Fair.

The City of Hull Pipe Band lead the parade to open the Hull Fair. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

The City of Hull Pipe Band performed before the fair was officially opened by the Lord Mayor

The City of Hull Pipe Band performed before the fair was officially opened by the Lord Mayor Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Fair goers have been enjoying everything from waltzer and dodgem rides, to palm reading and food stalls at the event

Fair goers have been enjoying everything from waltzer and dodgem rides, to palm reading and food stalls at the event Photo: Bruce Rollinson

