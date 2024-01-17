King Charles III to undergo 'corrective' prostate treatment, briefly postponing engagements

The King will undergo a “corrective procedure” for an enlarged prostate and will be postponing some engagements while recuperating.

Buckingham Palace has announced King Charles III will attend the hospital next week for treatment of and enlarged prostate.

25,000 men have an operation to reduce the size of their prostate every year, making it one of the most common procedures performed on the NHS.

Now His Majesty, 75, will also undergo a procedure, following which he will take a short time of healing and rehabilitation.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: "In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate.

"His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure. The King's public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."

Benign prostate enlargement is common in men over 50 and is not usually a serious condition, according to the NHS website.

The condition does not mean the patient has an increased risk of developing prostate cancer.

This news comes shortly after that the Princess of Wales is being treated in hospital after undergoing successful abdominal surgery, Kensington Palace announced.