King Charles III's York visit to unveil statue of Queen will be tinged with sadness, Archbishop of York says

Stephen Cottrell will join the royal couple on their first visit to York Minster since Charles acsended to the throne in September.

They are set to unveil the statue, which has been designed and carved by one of the Minster’s expert stonemasons Richard Bossons.

Originally set to be a celebratory piece to mark the Platinum Jubilee, the sculpture will now stand in memory of the monarch – the first new statue in York for some 200 years – in the new Queen Elizabeth Square.

Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell

Advertisement Hide Ad

Archbishop Cottrell said: “I think there will be a bit of sadness and we have to acknowledge that.

"For King Charles, this statue is of his mum. There’ll be a sadness, I’m sure. But the main thing will be thanksgiving.

"This statue was made to mark the Platinum Jubilee, but it now it honours the whole of her reign and everything she gave to our nation.

"For York, this is our opportunity to give thanks – thanks to God for her life and reign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There’s been royal visits to York Minster down through the centuries. This place has got such an important part in our national life and King Charles has been here many times – and I know he loves this place. How could you not?

"When it comes to the blessing of the statue, there may be possibly a couple of tears shed but generally it’s going to be a great thanksgiving and celebration.”

Archbishop Cottrell also spoke of his admiration for the King in the first weeks of his reign having played a key role in the days following the Queen’s death by acting as one of the platform party who witnessed the Accession Council at St James’ Palace.

He said: "I’ve been hugely impressed by the things I’ve heard the King say. When he’s spoken it has been with real wisdom and depth, and his Christian faith has been very clear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re doing this visit as COP 27 is meeting, and I know that’s an issue very close to his heart, and I’m very impressed by the way he’s navigated the beginning of his reign.”

Speaking about the design process for the statue, stonemason Richard Bossons said: “It’s the end of quite a long journey which started in April 2021.

“It was conceived as a celebration of the Platinum Jubilee, and once design drawings were done by me, they were approved by the Palace.

“There were lots of checks on the way before I put chisel on a stone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Bossons took inspiration from images of the Queen around the time of her Golden Jubilee in 2002 for the statue rather than creating an image of her later years where she was notable frailer.