Mum of 10-year-old killed by dog pays tribute to ‘beautiful’ and ‘sweet’ boy

Jack Lis is believed to have been attacked in a friend’s house in a nearby street after school in Caerphilly.

In a Facebook post, his mum Emma Whitfield wrote: “With so much heart break and before close friends and family see his name in the news, I have to announce our beautiful boy Jack was taken so tragically yesterday.

“It was not our dog nor did it happen at our family home. He was out to play.

Police at the scene in Pentwyn, Penyrheol, near Caerphilly, where a 10-year-old boy has died following reports of a dog attack on Monday

“We love you so much our sweet sweet boy.”