Priest told he will not be disciplined for climate change comments after complaint is dismissed

A priest has been told he will not be disciplined for warning that climate change poses an existential threat to the planet’s population as he was “adhering to the policy and position” of the Church of England.

A complaint was lodged after father Nicolas Stebbing made comments about climate change to Community of the Resurrection’s congregation in Mirfield.

Churchgoer Kevin Sims, 64, said he was “incandescent with rage” as Father Nicolas Stebbing had been “promoting the completely false gospel of climate change” to the Community of the Resurrection’s congregation in Mirfield.

But Bishop of Leeds Nicholas Baines dismissed the complaint, claiming a clergyman should not be disciplined for adhering to a position adopted by the General Synod, which is the church’s legislative body.

In a written response, he also pointed out the church is working to achieve net zero emissions by 2030 due to concerns about the “global climate emergency”.

The Clergy Discipline Commission reviewed the Bishop’s decision and agreed it “would not be credible" to punish clergymen for expressing views that are "certainly consistent" with the church's policy.

The initial complaint was lodged after Reverend Stebbing wrote an article in a Community of the Resurrection publication, called ‘CR Review’, stating “the climate is changing” and people in poorer countries are suffering the consequences.

In the article, he added: “St Benedict reminds us we will face a day of judgement. We don't know what will happen then, but judgement is already coming on us and on our children, a judgement we are bringing on ourselves.”

Mr Sims lodged an appeal after his complaint was dismissed, claiming the Bishop had “made up his mind” before following the correct procedure and stuck to his own “alarmist views”.

The climate-sceptic, who has attended the community’s services and made donations since 2007, also claimed the decision sets “a dangerous precedent” as clergymen are free to say that climate change is God’s will, adding “the floodgates are open”.

But Judge David Turner, Deputy Chair of the Clergy Discipline Commission, reviewed the bishop’s decision to dismiss the complaint and concluded it was “plainly right in all the circumstances”.

In his ruling, he said there is no evidence to suggest the Bishop would be “unable to fairly and impartially” deal with the complaint.

He said it is “naive” to suggest climate change is a myth, as the vast majority of climate scientists and governments around the world agree it is an issue which must be addressed.

He also said “it is unrealistic to suggest” the bishop’s decision may give “carte blanche for any member of the clergy to lie on any topic”.

“Further, the article articulated a view very possibly shared by many in the church and nation, and certainly consistent with the chosen policy and position of the General Synod,” he added.