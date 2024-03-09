Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, presented with Leeds Rhinos shirt as part of 60th birthday celebrations

Buckingham Palace has released four new images of the Duke of Edinburgh to mark his 60th birthday – after he was presented with a Leeds Rhino jersey while on a visit to Yorkshire this week.
By Harry Stedman, PA
Published 9th Mar 2024, 22:00 GMT

Edward is pictured wearing a red jumper underneath a dark buttoned waistcoat, and smiling with his three dogs, Labrador Teal, cocker spaniel Mole and Labrador puppy Teasel. The King's brother, the youngest child of Queen Elizabeth II, will celebrate on Sunday (Mar 10).

The duke carried out a series of engagements with the Duchess of Edinburgh earlier this week, ahead of the milestone birthday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was presented with a Leeds Rhinos rugby shirt with "HRH 60" on the back to mark the date, during a visit to Headingley Stadium in Leeds on Friday (Mar 8).

Duke of Edinburgh with his dogs Teal (Labrador), Mole (Cocker Spaniel), and Teasel (Labrador puppy) taken by photographer Chris Jelf. Photo credit: Chris Jelf/PA WireDuke of Edinburgh with his dogs Teal (Labrador), Mole (Cocker Spaniel), and Teasel (Labrador puppy) taken by photographer Chris Jelf. Photo credit: Chris Jelf/PA Wire
Duke of Edinburgh with his dogs Teal (Labrador), Mole (Cocker Spaniel), and Teasel (Labrador puppy) taken by photographer Chris Jelf. Photo credit: Chris Jelf/PA Wire

Edward noticed the detail on the back and said to his wife: "Yours is more subtle than mine."

He told the young players: "Thanks a bunch. I really need to be reminded."

Sophie then paid a tearful tribute to Edward at the end of the Community Sport and Recreation Awards, saying he was "the best of fathers, the most loving of husbands and he is still my best friend" and she was "so proud of the man he is".

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On Tuesday, the duke and duchess visited an amateur boxing club and community church in Stafford.

The slimmed-down working monarchy has been under increasing pressure, with some leading members of the royal family ruled out of public-facing duties.

Charles, 75, is undergoing treatment for cancer and the Princess of Wales is recuperating from abdominal surgery.

Related topics:EdinburghBuckingham PalaceLeeds RhinosLeedsElizabeth II

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.