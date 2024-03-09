Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, presented with Leeds Rhinos shirt as part of 60th birthday celebrations
Edward is pictured wearing a red jumper underneath a dark buttoned waistcoat, and smiling with his three dogs, Labrador Teal, cocker spaniel Mole and Labrador puppy Teasel. The King's brother, the youngest child of Queen Elizabeth II, will celebrate on Sunday (Mar 10).
The duke carried out a series of engagements with the Duchess of Edinburgh earlier this week, ahead of the milestone birthday.
He was presented with a Leeds Rhinos rugby shirt with "HRH 60" on the back to mark the date, during a visit to Headingley Stadium in Leeds on Friday (Mar 8).
Edward noticed the detail on the back and said to his wife: "Yours is more subtle than mine."
He told the young players: "Thanks a bunch. I really need to be reminded."
Sophie then paid a tearful tribute to Edward at the end of the Community Sport and Recreation Awards, saying he was "the best of fathers, the most loving of husbands and he is still my best friend" and she was "so proud of the man he is".
On Tuesday, the duke and duchess visited an amateur boxing club and community church in Stafford.
The slimmed-down working monarchy has been under increasing pressure, with some leading members of the royal family ruled out of public-facing duties.
Charles, 75, is undergoing treatment for cancer and the Princess of Wales is recuperating from abdominal surgery.
