The search is on for a chief executive for North Yorkshire’s new combined authority on a £125,000-a-year salary.

Adverts have gone out for the role at York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority, which launched in February, following a devolution deal for the region .

It comes after Harrogate born David Skaith was elected last Friday as the region’s first Mayor with a 14,794 majority. Labour’s Mr Skaith, who runs a clothing shop in York, won 66,761 votes, in what has previously been considered a Conservative stronghold, with the Tories’ Keane Duncan coming second on 51,967.

