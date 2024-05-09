Search on for chief executive for North Yorkshire's new combined authority on £125,000 a year
Adverts have gone out for the role at York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority, which launched in February, following a devolution deal for the region .
It comes after Harrogate born David Skaith was elected last Friday as the region’s first Mayor with a 14,794 majority. Labour’s Mr Skaith, who runs a clothing shop in York, won 66,761 votes, in what has previously been considered a Conservative stronghold, with the Tories’ Keane Duncan coming second on 51,967.
The combined authority is a legally recognised, single body, whose role is to use some of the money and powers, held previously by central government, to invest “working with local leaders and communities”. Based in York and Northallerton, initially it will have 54 staff and a £540m investment fund to spend over 30 years.