The Queen: A nation in mourning as new King Charles III leads tributes

Her death was announced just after 6.30pm last night, bringing a close to a reign that lasted more than 70 years.

Members of the Royal Family, including the new King, Charles III, and his wife Camilla, Queen Consort, rushed to the monarch’s side after the news was made public at lunchtime that her health had deteriorated.

The King and Queen Consort were joined by Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, and Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, as well as Prince Edward and his wife Sophie and Princess Anne. Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, arrived in Scotland last night.

Queen Elizabeth II during her visit to Howe Barracks in Canterbury, Kent. Chris Ison/PA Wire

Last night crowds began to gather at both Buckingham Palace – where an announcement of the Queen’s death was placed at the gates – and Windsor Castle as members of the public laid flowers and stood in silent contemplation.

Shortly after her death was announced to the nation, King Charles released a statement which read: “The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother.

“I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”

The King and Queen Consort will return to London today, a spokesperson for the Royal Family said.

Prime Minister Liz Truss led the nation in tribute in an address outside 10, Downing Street, where she described the Queen as “the rock on which modern Britain was built.” She said: “We are all devastated by the news we have just heard from Balmoral. The death of Her Majesty the Queen is a huge shock to the nation and to the world.

“Queen Elizabeth II was the rock on which modern Britain was built.

“Our country has grown and flourished under her reign.

“Britain is the great country it is today because of her.”

Ms Truss, who was asked by the Queen to form a Government at Balmoral on Tuesday, continued: “She has been a personal inspiration to me and to many Britons. Her devotion to duty is an example to us all. “Earlier this week, at 96, she remained determined to carry out her duties as she appointed me as her 15th Prime Minister.”

She asked the nation to offer the new King “our loyalty and devotion,” and finished the short address with the words “God Save The King.”

Labour leader Keir Starmer said “We will always cherish Queen Elizabeth II’s life of service and devotion to our nation and the Commonwealth, our longest serving and greatest monarch.

“Above the clashes of politics, she stood not for what the nation fought over but what it agreed upon.”

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who formally resigned to the Queen at Balmoral on Tuesday, said: “This is our country’s saddest day, because she had a unique and simple power to make us happy. That is why we loved her. That is why we grieve for Elizabeth the Great, the longest serving and in many ways the finest monarch in our history.”

The Queen’s death came after a period of declining health over several months. She cut down significantly on her public engagements, although still managed two balcony appearances at Buckingham Palace during the celebrations for her Platinum Jubilee in June.

Details of the state funeral, which is widely expected to take place at Westminster Abbey, have not yet been released. A 10-day period of national mourning begins today, with MPs expected to pay tributes in the House of Commons. Flags were lowered to half mast across the nation last night.

The Archbishop of York, Rev Stephen Cottrell, led Yorkshire in its mourning. He said: “On the occasions I had the pleasure of meeting Her Majesty, I can testify to the warmth and joy she brought to every occasion. But most of all, it was the resolute reality of her faith that struck me powerfully.

“In Her Majesty’s first Christmas broadcast, ahead of her Coronation she asked the nation, whatever their religion, to pray that God would give her wisdom and strength to carry out the solemn promise she would be making and to faithfully serve God and us all the days of her life.