The Queen: Warm wishes sent from across Yorkshire as Royals rush to monarch's bedside

Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, and Princes William and Harry all rushed to Balmoral following a statement from Buckingham Palace on Thursday afternoon which said “Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.”

The Queen was described as “comfortable” by her doctors.

Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, along with his wife Sophie, also arrived at Balmoral on the same RAF plane as the Duke of Cambridge. Princess Anne was also at the Scotish estate.

Queen Elizabeth II waiting in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an audience at Balmoral, Scotland. A Palace spokesperson said: "Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral".

The Duchesses of Cambridge and Sussex did not make the journey, but Meghan pulled out of a planned appearance at the WellChild awards in London.

The Archbishop of York was among those leading prayers and well-wishes for the Queen’s recovery yesterday.

Revd Stephen Cottrell asked people to join with himself and Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury in “praying for Her Majesty the Queen, the Royal Family and our nation.”

The news came just two days after the Queen received Prime Minister Liz Truss at her Scottish estate to ask her to form a government following Ms Truss winning the Conservative leadership.

She was pictured smiling as she shook hands with Ms Truss on Tuesday, but Wednesday’s privy council meeting was cancelled after doctors said the Queen should rest after her busy day.

The Queen has struggled over recent months with what have been described by Buckingham Palace as mobility problems. While she made great efforts to keep her most important engagements including the memorial service at Westminster Abbey for the Duke of Edinburgh in March, and two balcony appearances during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June, her appearances have been significantly scaled back.

News broke of her deterioration in the House of Commons yesterday during a debate centred around the Prime Minister’s plans to aid with energy bills. Ms Truss was on the front bench of the Commons when she received the news about the Queen’s health.

Ms Truss then tweeted: “The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime” adding “my thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time”.

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle interrupted the speech of SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford during the energy bill debate to tell MPs: “I know I speak on behalf of the entire House when I say that we send our best wishes to Her Majesty the Queen and that she and the royal family are in our thoughts and prayers at this moment.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he was “deeply worried” by the news from Buckingham Palace and added he was hoping for the Queen’s recovery.

West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with Her Majesty the Queen, sending our love and prayers from all of us in West Yorkshire.”

The region’s Lord Lieutenant, Ed Ropner echoed the sentiment saying: “ I am deeply concerned about the news of The Queen’s health. On behalf of all the people of West Yorkshire I would like to send our warmest best wishes to The Queen and to the whole of the Royal Family.”

The leader of City of York Council Keith Apsden said: “On behalf of the city, I would like to extend our well wishes to Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family. Our thoughts are with her and her family at this time.”

Well-wishers across the region expressed their shock at the news.

"I'm quite distraught bcause obviously all my life there's been one queen. God save the Queen,” said Ilyas Hussain, 22, from Wakefield.