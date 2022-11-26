A Yorkshire plumber is warning parents to stop their children flushing water beads down the drain after being inundated with calls.

The social media famous micro balls can swell over 100 times their original size.

From self-care ideas of having a water bead foot spa to dangerous weapons loaded with the beads and plenty of trending tips and tricks, these colourful balls have proved popular on social media replacing slime.

What are ‘Water Beads’?

Indira Mwale of Grace Plumbing has been inundated with blocked drains due to expading water beads

The water absorbent balls that started out in babies nappies to soak up any dampness have now become a viral craze as young people flock to buy a packet of the balls which now come in a range of colours.

The balls absorb water and can expand over 100 times their original size.

While these water beads prove fun for youngsters, those in charge of our drainage systems don’t quite feel as enthusiastic about them.

“Parents, please tell your children to not flush the beads down the toilet or down the sink,” said Yorkshire plumber Indira Mwale.

The mother-of-one said she has been inundated with calls recently from parents with blocked drains.

Indira - of Grace Plumbing - said: “I feel for parents and carers as their drains are getting blocked so they have to call me to resolve the issue and unblock their pipes.

“Yes it keeps me in work but I hate to see hardworking people have to pay unnecessary money.”

She added that a good use for any extra water absorbent beads is that they can be used for retaining water in house plants.

“If you're going on holiday you can put them in the soil of the pot, water them, and leave for a week.

“So you don't have to get friends or neighbours to water your plants when you go away.”

