Weather forecast: Temperatures could hit 30C in parts of the UK after heavy rain

Temperatures could hit 30°C in parts of the UK next week after heavy rain drenches the country, according to the Met Office.

A yellow rain warning is in place for Yorkshire and most of northern England tomorrow, with risks of flooding and disruption to infrastructure and transport.

Once the rain subsides, temperatures are set to soar in some parts of the country, with southern England reaching 30°C by the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, people in Yorkshire have been told to expect milder temperatures, reaching around 24°C, and light showers over the weekend.

Tourists take rides in punts on the River Cam in Cambridge as temperatures could hit 30°C in parts of the UK next week after heavy rain drenches the country.

Met Office forecaster Greg Dewhurst said the yellow weath warning runs through the early hours of tomorrow morning and into the evening, ending at 9pm.

He said temperatures should remain between 18°C and 23°C, before becoming drier on Tuesday.

“Temperatures overall similar to the last couple of days really. So, jumping between 18°C and 23°C so overall an unsettled day,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The good news is that low pressure moves out of the way as we go into Tuesday, so it should be a drier day on Tuesday.

“A better chance of seeing some sunny spells particularly across eastern parts of the UK.”

He said temperatures could then start to soar in southern parts of the UK as the week progresses.

“An area of low pressure to the west of the UK and the Atlantic slowly starts to move towards us,” he said.

“What that allows to happen is for the winds to turn southerly, and we start to import some higher temperatures from the near continent.