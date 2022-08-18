York Races Ebor: Thrifty punters purchase outfits for as little as £4 from charity shops

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I managed to bag an outfit for £4 which didn’t cost the planet either, here’s how I did it.

Most of my pre-pandemic memories of attending the races are a blur due to the fact we would start off strutting in expensive wedding-guest style gear and sensibly betting on horses with “the best names”.

However, after consuming alcohol, the rest is foggy other than normally ending up barefoot sat on the grass eating chips.

But at the last York Races I attended I had reined it in by then, I had gone tee-total, I had bought my outfit from a charity shop and I ended the day dancing to the music with shoes still in check.

I realised I could do York Races on a more realistic budget while even looking a little more elegant.

Dress Codes

While dress codes ‘within the bounds of decency’ for the races including York Ebor Races are a lot more relaxed these days, unless you're off to Royal Ascot that is, there is still an expectation that you dress up, especially if you’re in The County Stand at York Racecourse.

Sophie Mei Lan and Katrina Lewis. Sophie's last day out at York Races pre-Pandemic when she bagged a dress for £6 from Scope Charity shop to match a preloved fascinator.

While there’s no dress code for women, gentlemen are required to wear a jacket, collared shirt and tie and many racegoers like to dress up anyway, especially on Ladies Day when it is huge hats, heels and handbags galore.

The York Gin Ebor Fashion Lawn returns for 2022 at the Sky Bet Ebor Festival, for those of you wanting to strut your stuff and compete on the catwalk.

For me, the best reward is being able to tell every person who compliments my outfit, just how cheap it was.

The outfit

The winning dress cost £4, reduced from £8 from Barnardos charity shop.

I’m no fashionista, that word is as outdated as my dress sense, but when shopping on a budget it is best to focus on one main quality piece of clothing and build from there with the money you may have left.

Shop your own wardrobe

Always start with the most sustainable way of styling, ‘shopping your own wardrobe.’ Look through to see if you have anything you could spruce up. You may find some statement shoes, a bag or fascinator you could consider from your closet.

Or if you trust yourself and a friend, you could shop each other’s wardrobe for the day as this is often more exciting.

Sophie Mei Lan's sale playsuit as a "back-up" from WH Retail (Wakefield Hospice charity shop).

Find items you love and then plan what else you need.

Most of my occasion wear had gathered dust during lockdown and I also went through a Kon Mari phase to declutter my possessions during this period, so with very few of those outfits ‘sparking joy’, I gave them away - although I did keep hold of my dancing shoes and some of my vintage handbags.

You could then be super organised like some of my friends who have a pinterest mood board for outfit ideas or make a simple shopping list of what else you need to keep you on track.

Alternatively, keep it simple like me and rummage through your local charity shop, scroll through preloved sites or attend a clothes exchange to get ideas.

Swap or buy preloved

Some people like to sort their outfit well in advance to get their hair, nails and even tan done accordingly in the days prior to the races.

A navy blue number for formal occassions - another charity shop find.

As I worked as an entertainer for years, I prefer just to grab a last minute dress and I’ve been known to sort my hair, make up and nails in the minibus enroute to the races.

So on a quick lunch break, I ventured to Wakefield city centre on foot with a thermo flask of coffee in hand (don’t make the mistake I normally make and buy a coffee more expensive than the outfit I’m purchasing on the go).

After browsing Scope (brilliant for factory seconds for days/nights out), St Vincent’s (great for home wear), Barnardos (for bits and bobs), British Heart Foundation (great for fascinators and hats) and Wakefield Hospice (great for occasionwear), I managed to bag a few too many bargains not just for the races but ‘just in cases’ outfits - spending around £30 on six outfits such as playsuits and dresses.

At least I know when it’s for charity that my money is donated and helps a good cause even if the outfits don’t last in my wardrobe for long.

After a short mirror selfie fashion show at home I decided on a gold dress for £4. While it was preloved it still had its original label on from Topshop but it was £4 second-hand from Barnardos and discounted too from its original £8 price tag.

It’s not something I would typically wear as it's a halter neck with a swishy style skirt, but I go with how clothes make me feel and suit my body rather than what’s on trend. Plus, it is gold so I always try to buy red and gold as these are my Chinese lucky colours.

Borrow from a friend

I couldn’t find a suitable fascinator or hat (as I have a large head) so while shopping I sent a few messages on my Whatsapp groups with friends and family to see if they had a suitable one to borrow. I was in luck and had lots of offers.

Footwear and accessories

If you’re not wearing flats at the races and want to wear heels, I always recommend wedges as you may be trotting over gravel and grass so you don’t want to dig into the ground. Plus, you want to have a fun day out and hopefully keep your footwear on. If you already have some killer stiletto heels you love, think about bringing some flats as a backup because nobody cares at the end of the day.

As I had previously looked through my own wardrobe and jewellery boxes, I knew I had some comfy Hotter Shoes gold wedges for my wide feet and a vintage bag as well as some gold diamante jewellery from my dancing days to match the main dress.

Check the dress code, shop your own wardrobe and those of friends, set yourself a budget and buy preloved and then have a home fashion show.

Most of all focus on what makes you feel amazing, is comfortable and don’t be afraid to be flamboyant, it’s fun to stand out from the crowds.

Focus on your own lane because everyone else is.

Oh yes and focus on the horses. Don’t forget the horses. Ebor Festival runs until Saturday (July 20) at York Racecourse featuring the oldest, richest, fastest and most famous races.