Neighbours speak of shock and sadness as murder investigation continues in Leeds

NEIGHBOURS have spoken of their shock and sadness after a 55-year-old woman was found dead at a house in Harehills and a man was arrested on suspicion of her murder.

Police responded to a call raising concerns for the welfare of a couple at a house on Berkeley Mount just after 7.30pm on Monday.

Berkeley Mount resident Maureen Howe

They broke down the front door and found the 55-year-old woman dead inside the property.

A 60-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of her murder.

He remains in custody as police continue to investigate what they believe is a domestic incident.

Scenes of crimes officers dressed in white overalls have been at the house today as a section of Berkeley Mount remained cordonded off by police.

Foensics offiecrs at the scene on Berkeley Mount.

Great grandmother Maureen Howe, 74, has lived on Berkeley Mount for 22 years and said the couple were already living at the house when she arrived.

She said: "They both worked. They were nice people. They kept themselves to themselves and you never hear them fighting or anything like that.

"I just couldn't believe it. It is too sad, she was only 55-years-of age."

Another Berkeley Mount resident Natalie Tharraleos, 52, said: "The police had to break the door down and the noise made us go to the window.

"We heard a really loud thudding, banging noise and then we saw lots of people out on the street."

The mother-of one added: "It is really sad."

Detective Chief Inspector Ian Scott, of West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: "We believe this has been a domestic-related incident and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the woman’s death, which we are treating as murder.

"We are carrying out enquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and we would like to hear from anyone who has seen or heard anything at the property in the days leading up to when she was found or who has seen either of the couple during that period."

Anyone with information is asked to contact HMET via 101 quoting Operation Pipebridge or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.