New £90,000 access system to improve security at Scarborough Town Hall

SCARBOROUGH Council plans to spend almost £90,000 upgrading its three-decade-old security access system at Scarborough Town Hall.

A report by council director Nicholas Edwards said the plans, which also include upgrades to the access system at the council’s Dean Road Depot, were made in response to the “current and likely future threat landscape” in relation to staff safeguarding, cyber security and information governance.

The plan would see the current ageing system replaced with a “new, modern and future proofed system”, that would allow the Council to respond to changes in threat level or functionality requirements, the report said.

Initially, up to 50 internal and external doors could be upgraded to utilise the new Smart Access system, with all staff issued new ID badges and a new guest and visitor access system using temporary ID badges. At Dean Road Depot, a new smart parking barrier would be built, governing vehicular access onto the site.

The contract was put out to tender, with global firm Johnson Controls (TYCO/ADT), considered best, after an exhaustive process which included opening up both the Town Hall and the depot to potential contract holders for two days earlier in the summer.

A decision will be made on whether to proceed with the plan by Portfolio Holder for Transformation, Coun Heather Phillips, in private, on Friday. Should Coun Phillips accept the director’s recommendation to push ahead with the scheme, it is anticipated that the Town Hall works will be completed by the end of 2018, with the Dean Road Depot installation taking place alongside ongoing works at the site.