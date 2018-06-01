New course reveals key to workplace balance

Employees will reap the rewards as much as their employers from Tougher Minds training, which tackles potentially damaging problems in the workplace.

Improved performance, more innovation, less stress and increased morale are highly prized in modern businesses.

"The skills and habits we support people to develop are not just for the workplace. They are skills for life, which they can take home to their families."

And a free event in Leeds is offering Yorkshire business leaders a taste of award-winning well-being programmes that deliver these benefits.

The “How to Create Powerful Teams” event is being staged by Tougher Minds, which works with many senior executives in high-pressure roles in the City of London, Europe and the US, and has opened a new office in Leeds.

Dr. Jon Finn, who founded the consultancy, completed his PhD at Leeds Beckett University. He is in no doubt that the region, with its vibrant business community and rapidly growing tech sector, is a natural fit for programmes that he and the Tougher Minds team have developed over the past 10 years.

“Businesses are under pressure to innovate, grow, and achieve more with fewer resources. They now face constant change and our work helps them successfully manage that process.” he said.

“We work with individuals to give them skills to meet these challenges. We believe companies can sometimes forget about their people on the ground and the fact that they are asking them to deal with such rapid change and new ways of working.”

Dr. Finn added: “The skills and habits we support people to develop are not just for the workplace. They are skills for life, which they can take home to their families.

“That’s something that our clients really like. By implementing Tougher Minds programmes, they're helping their people to develop beneficial habits and skills, which are readily transferable.”

The event in the Parkinson Suite, in the No 1 Leeds building, is aimed at people involved in HR, leadership and staff development. It will offer insights into how to improve well-being and personal performance, to help create “Team Power”.

The evening will begin with an engaging Ted-talk style presentation, followed by the chance to put questions to a panel of performance consultants.

Tougher Minds has reached over 10,000 people with its programmes during the last decade, working with business, universities, schools and sport.

Its innovative nature and impact has captured the attention of national newspapers. The consultancy has also advised the government and think tanks on developing resilience. Meanwhile, Tougher Minds’ work in education has earned it the Times Education Supplement Education Initiative of the Year award.

Current clients include national and international businesses, including major banks, professional services firms and companies with a large global sales force.

“The programme is tried and tested in the world of business,” said Dr. Finn. “We’re bringing it to Yorkshire because we believe we can help here as well.”

“We look forward to meeting the region’s business people and discussing our work to improve employee retention, morale, engagement and develop leadership.”

The Tougher Minds Team Power event is on Thursday, June 21, at 6.15pm at the Yorkshire Post Newspapers’ Parkinson Suite. It is free to attend, but places are limited.

To book, click here.



Tougher Minds is also offering an eight-week Team Power coaching programme, with sessions held in Leeds. It begins in September 2018.

For more details visit www.tougherminds.co.uk/coaching-programme-for-business-team-power

