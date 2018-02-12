New images released as police probe violent disorder at West Yorkshire shopping centre

Police have issued images of two people they want to trace in connection with an outbreak of violent disorder at a West Yorkshire shopping centre.

Officers were called to the Kingsgate Shopping Centre in Huddersfield at about 3.30pm on Saturday, February 3, following a report of a group of males armed with weapons.

The second image released by police today.

Nine people have been charged in connection with the incident.

A 17-year-old male has been bailed after being arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

Police are still trying to trace two people whose pictures have previously been released as part of the investigation.

Kirklees CID’s Det Chief Insp Fiona Gaffney said: “We now have a total of nine people charged and all have appeared at court.

One of the images previously issued by police.

“Now we are releasing images of two further people we would like to speak to in connection with the disorder and I would like to appeal to members of the public to come forward with any information if they recognise any of the individuals in the CCTV images.

“We are continuing to seek anyone else who was involved in the incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to ring Kirklees CID on 101, quoting crime reference number 13180056910, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.