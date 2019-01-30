New lease of life for former limestone quarry

A former limestone quarry in the Yorkshire Dales is to be turned into an industrial site after it was sold to a local buyer,

Giggleswick Quarry has been bought by Fox Taylor Properties for an undisclosed sum.

The company is headed up by Jeremy Taylor, who is behind the transformation of the Grade I listed Settle Town Hall into a successful mixed-use development of residential apartments, retail units and office space.

The 31-acre redundant quarry was previously owned and operated by construction materials giant Hanson UK, which closed the site more than 10 years ago after extracting all its reserves.

The quarry is less than a mile away from Settle town centre and features stepped benches up to a height of approximately 100 feet, with a large flat area in the centre of the quarry’s void. It was also identified in the latest Yorkshire Dales National Park Local Plan as a site for business use

Tom Galloway, who heads up Dacre, Son & Hartley’s Settle office, said: “This is one of the most unusual properties we’ve ever handled. It has a dramatic appearance in a stunning location, at the southern end of Giggleswick Scar, in the Yorkshire Dales National Park, but still within walking distance of all Settle’s amenities and its road and rail links, as well as offering easy access to Skipton and the M6.

“As a result, there was significant interest from a wide range of potential buyers and after considering various options, we’re delighted to agree this sale with Mr Taylor. There’s no doubt that with his local knowledge and successful experience of transforming Settle Town Hall, he can breathe new life into Giggleswick Quarry.”